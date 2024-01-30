'You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt!' - Krepin Diatta explodes with rage after Senegal's AFCON defeat to Ivory Coast as Monaco star blasts 'ridiculous' VAR decisions

Soham Mukherjee
Krepin DiattaGetty Images
Africa Cup of NationsSenegalIvory CoastKrepin DiattaSenegal vs Ivory CoastMonaco

Krepin Diatta labelled CAF officials as "corrupt" after Senegal's shock round of 16 AFCON defeat to the Ivory Coast.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Senegal beaten by Ivory Coast on penalties
  • Defending champions knocked out in last-16
  • Diatta raged after Senegal were denied a penalty

Editors' Picks