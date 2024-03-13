Carragher-Abdo-HenryGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

'Capable of saying anything for attention' - Katie Abdo tears into Jamie Carragher on live TV after painfully awkward joke about her boyfriend Malik Scott to leave Thierry Henry & Micah Richards in stitches

Champions League

CBS Sports host Kate Abdo tore into Jamie Carragher on live television in a hilarious speech after his awkward joke about her fiance.

  • Carragher appeared to cross line with crass joke
  • Abdo put to bed any reports of a rift
  • Thierry Henry and Micah Richards left in stitches

