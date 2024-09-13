Kate Abdo @malikkingscott Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Kate Abdo's gesture that moved husband Malik Scott 'to tears' during intimate wedding ceremony

Champions LeagueShowbiz

Kate Abdo brought a special boxing ring wedding cake that moved her husband Malik Scott "to tears" during their intimate wedding ceremony.

  • Abdo got married to Deontay Wilder's trainer
  • Surprised her husband with a special gesture
  • Scott talked about a "special connection" with her
