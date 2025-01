Welcome back Karim Benzema! Ex-Real Madrid striker links up with former Los Blancos team-mates in Saudi Arabia before posing with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham ahead of Spanish Super Cup semi-final

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema linked up with the Los Blancos squad and Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Benzema visits Real Madrid squad in Saudi

Real Madrid set to take on Mallorca in Jeddah

Win would set up a Clasico final in Super Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱