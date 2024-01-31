'Why should I do the job?' - Jurgen Klopp suggests his motivation is waning as he expands on shock decision to step down as Liverpool boss

'Why should I do the job?' - Jurgen Klopp suggests his motivation is waning as he expands on shock decision to step down as Liverpool bossPeter McVitieGettyLiverpoolPremier LeagueJuergen KloppJurgen Klopp has explained that his fading motivation was behind his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool boss explained decision to leaveSuggested his motivation may be diminishingDoes not want to be a 'passenger' at Anfield