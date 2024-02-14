Jude Bellingham & Mason Greenwood latest: Decision set to be made on alleged slur with Real Madrid superstar facing four-game ban

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeJude Bellingham & Mason Greenwood latest: Decision set to be made on alleged slur with Real Madrid superstar facing four-game banJude BellinghamReal MadridMason GreenwoodLaLigaJude Bellingham could face a suspension if proven guilty of aiming a slur at Getafe star Mason Greenwood during La Liga clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDecision to be made in the Bellingham-Greenwood incidentLip reader submitted report to the competition committeeCould face a four-match ban