Jude Bellingham's tunnel frustration highlights teething problems for Real Madrid's high-powered attack - but Kylian Mbappe & Co. have no need to panic yet

Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their opening La Liga match of the season in what was a frustrating evening for their forwards

Jude Bellingham does not mince his words. Though less than two months removed from his 21st birthday, the Real Madrid midfielder does not see himself as some junior member of the Blancos' dressing room. Rather, Bellingham not only leads with his performances, but also with how he deals with team-mates, as his former Borussia Dortmund colleagues will attest to.

So when footage emerged of the England international in conversation with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo at half-time of Madrid's opening-day draw with Mallorca on Monday morning, it didn't come as a shock to see Bellingham admonishing the attacking trio for their profligacy in front of goal.

"You three, you need to finish the attack, because the running back... is f*cking hard," Bellingham seemed to say, before instructing some of the best forwards in world football to make space for themselves and shoot, rather than look for an extra pass around the penalty box.

He had a point, as the numbers from Sunday's encounter make for underwhelming reading. Madrid mustered just 13 shots over the course of the 90 minutes, with only five on target, and didn't create a single 'big chance'. Mallorca actually beat them when it came to expected goals (xG), with Vinicius in particular guilty of overplaying in attacking areas.

The world-class attack that was meant to take La Liga by storm, then, failed to click on opening night. It was disjointed, and while all four players were involved in Madrid's opening goal, it required some individual brilliance from Rodrygo to finish off what was otherwise a bit of a messy move.