Josh CavalloInstagram joshua.cavallo/Getty
Harry Sherlock

Trailblazing openly-gay footballer Josh Cavallo announces engagement with heart-warming Adelaide United stadium proposal

Joshua CavalloAdelaide UnitedA-League Men

Trailblazing openly-gay footballer Josh Cavallo has announced that he is engaged in a beautiful Instagram post.

  • Cavallo came out in 2021
  • First openly-gay footballer in top-flight professional football
  • Proposed to his partner on the pitch

