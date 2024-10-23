Jose Mourinho reveals shock Premier League return plan as he insists Man Utd 'have a better team than their results show' after 'watching everything' from Fenerbahce hot seat
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho dropped a bombshell by revealing his intentions to return to the Premier League one day as he praised Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mourinho's Fenerbahce host Man Utd
- Portuguese hints at Premier League return
- Managed Red Devils for two and a half years