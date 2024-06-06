Jose Mourinho sends trophy message to England and Bayern star Harry Kane as he makes bold Euro 2024 prediction

GettyAditya GokhaleJose Mourinho sends trophy message to England and Bayern star Harry Kane as he makes bold Euro 2024 predictionJose MourinhoHarry KaneEnglandEuropean ChampionshipPortugalTottenhamPremier LeagueFenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has praised Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and predicted great things for the England striker at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho praises England's Harry KaneSays the striker is a 'complete player'Believes Portugal are among favourites for Euro 2024Article continues below