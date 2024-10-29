Jose Mourinho reveals approach to manage England in past - but didn't want job before Thomas Tuchel's appointment

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeJose Mourinho reveals approach to manage England in past - but didn't want job before Thomas Tuchel's appointmentJ. MourinhoEnglandFenerbahceUEFA Nations League BSuper LigJose Mourinho was approached by the FA to manage England in the past, but claimed he didn't want the job before Thomas Tuchel's appointment.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho had chance to lead Three LionsHe rejected role before Fabio Capello took chargeStill not keen on managing an international teamFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below