Joao Pedro performs controversial throat-cutting celebration after scoring Brighton's fourth goal in win over Crystal Palace

Joao Pedro performs controversial throat-cutting celebration after scoring Brighton's fourth goal in win over Crystal PalaceHarry SherlockGetty ImagesBrighton & Hove AlbionJoao PedroBrighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal PalaceCrystal PalacePremier LeagueJoao Pedro performed a controversial throat-cutting gesture after scoring Brighton's fourth goal in their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJoao Pedro scored in 84th minuteBrighton won comfortably against PalacePedro celebrated by gesturing across throat