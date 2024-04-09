Jaedyn Shaw is a fully-fledged superstar! USWNT's record-breaking teenager must start at the Olympics this summer

The 19-year-old attacker is dominating on the international level already, which is bad news for the rest of the world

Jaedyn Shaw has arrived. There's no denying it anymore, is there? While there's always a waiting period when a young prospect emerges, a little bit of time before you want to make the official proclamation of what they are, that waiting period, when it comes to Shaw, is officially over.

No matter her age, no matter her inexperience, no matter the names around her in the depth chart, it has to be said: Shaw is officially the U.S. women's national team's newest superstar.

Her performances since breaking into the USWNT have solidified her status. Just six months on from her debut, Shaw has already locked down her place among the team's biggest stars.

Her rise comes at a crucial time, too. Last summer's World Cup disaster is still fresh in the mind of anyone who follows the USWNT. The program, always the best in the women's game, was exposed in Australia and New Zealand. For the USWNT, that was embarrassing, prompting a reset and refocus from the top down.

That reset is moving faster than expected, largely due to Shaw. They didn't have her last summer, but the USWNT sure does now. And, with the Olympics just around the corner, Shaw has already emerged as this team's game-changer.