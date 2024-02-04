Is Bukayo Saka set for a spell on the sidelines? Mikel Arteta gives update on star Arsenal winger after injury scare against Liverpool

Brendan Madden
Saka Arsenal injuryGetty
Bukayo SakaArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs LiverpoolLiverpoolOleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta issued an optimistic update on Bukayo Saka after the winger was forced off during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

  • Arteta says Saka 'should be fine'
  • Expresses more concern over Zinchenko
  • Gunners have free week to rest up

