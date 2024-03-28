IPL 2024 teams: Full list of IPL teams and squad details

Your guide to the squad list of every IPL 2024 team

The IPL 2024 season is officially underway, and we've already been gifted with some amazing cricketing action.

There are ten sides participating in the IPL this season, and with numerous team changes that can happen each year, it can be tricky to keep track of who's playing for whom.

So, this is your first time watching the IPL, or you want a refresher on the full IPL 2024 squad list for each side, we've got you covered.

How to watch the IPL 2024 season?

Getty Images

In the US, the IPL is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the Indian Premier League all that much easier.

Sky Sports has acquired rights to broadcast the IPL until 2027 in the UK. So, it's official - the home of the IPL for the near future will be Sky Sports - making it a good option for cricket fans.

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on linear television through the Fox Cricket channel and streamed through Kayo Sports.