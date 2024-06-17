Inter Miami show they can ‘do it without’ Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez as Julian Gressel & Leo Afonso react to losing ‘best players in the history of their position’ to Copa America
Inter Miami have shown they can “do it without” Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but the “best players in the history of their position” are a big miss.
- Superstar forwards on international duty
- Will miss several weeks of MLS action
- Herons battling bravely in their absence