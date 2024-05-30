Inter Miami player ratings vs Atlanta United: Saba Lobjanidze does best Lionel Messi impression as Herons get thumped at home

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were stunned at home Wednesday evening by Atlanta United

Saba Lobjanidze isn't as famous as Lionel Messi. His name certainly isn't as easy to spell, either. But, on Wednesday evening, for one night only, the Atlanta United star did his best GOAT impression right in front of the Argentine himself.

The 29-year-old Georgian international scored two stunning goals to lead Atlanta United to a 3-1 road upset of Inter Miami on Wednesday night. Both were curled finishes and both were Messi-esque, to say the least.

Messi's Argentine teammate, Thiago Almada, balled out as well, running the game from his spot in midfield. Five Stripes' forward Jamal Thiare got the third goal, and was assisted by U.S. U-23 star Caleb Wiley as Atlanta United ran away with all three points.

As for Messi himself, he got his goal: a lovely low-driven finish that gave his side a chance. It was the only bright moment, though, for a Herons team that fell way, way short against an Atlanta team that was ripe for a beating.

Instead, it went the other way, leaving Inter Miami frustrated by a missed opportunity on home soil.

