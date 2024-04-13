Jose Mourinho Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'I would love to see him come in' - Jose Mourinho touted for stunning Premier League return with West Ham

Jose MourinhoWest HamTransfersPremier LeagueDavid Moyes

Jose Mourinho is being talked up to become the next West Ham boss, replacing David Moyes, after their Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mourinho is currently a free agent
  • Tipped to become the next West Ham boss
  • The Portuguese is waiting for the right opportunity

Editors' Picks