'I'm so sorry' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola apologises to Kalvin Phillips for 'overweight' comment

Getty/GOALRitabrata Banerjee'I'm so sorry' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola apologises to Kalvin Phillips for 'overweight' commentPep GuardiolaKalvin PhillipsManchester CityWest Ham UnitedPremier LeaguePep Guardiola has publicly apologised to Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips for calling him overweight.Guardiola issued apology to PhillipsCalled him overweight in December 2022Phillips called out Guardiola for affecting his confidence