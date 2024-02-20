Guardiola-Phillips-Man-CityGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I'm so sorry' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola apologises to Kalvin Phillips for 'overweight' comment

Pep GuardiolaKalvin PhillipsManchester CityWest Ham UnitedPremier League

Pep Guardiola has publicly apologised to Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips for calling him overweight.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola issued apology to Phillips
  • Called him overweight in December 2022
  • Phillips called out Guardiola for affecting his confidence

Editors' Picks