VIDEO: That's gotta hurt! Mary Earps hilariously hits Jonathan Ross in the groin with an apple as Lionesses & Man Utd star appears on his show alongside Yung Filly

Mary Earps' distribution was not quite up to her usual standards as she struck host Jonathan Ross in a tender area during a chat show appearance.

  • Earps joins A-listers on hit chat show
  • Lioness hits host Ross with stray throw
  • Keeper promises explanation of shoeless appearance

