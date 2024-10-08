How Wayne Rooney reacted to Paul Pogba & Jesse Lingard ‘dancing on Instagram’ – with Rio Ferdinand making concerned phone call to fellow Man Utd legend
Rio Ferdinand has revealed how Wayne Rooney reacted to Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard “dancing on Instagram” as Manchester United struggled.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Devils have struggled for consistency
- Have always had plenty of ability on their books
- Culture considered to have shifted at Old Trafford