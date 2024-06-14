How to follow Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo & Manchester United players at Euro 2024

The Red Devils have more than a few players at the tournament in Germany. Here's how you can follow each of their stars at Euro 2024

With a total of eight players competing at the European Championship in Germany this summer, Manchester United are well represented at the major international tournament.

Indeed, the likes of Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund are among the Red Devils stars who will be present at Euro 2024 and each will be fighting for glory with their respective national teams.

Here, GOAL shows how you can follow each of the Old Trafford heroes present at Euro 2024.

Manchester United’s official hotel loyalty partner, Marriott Bonvoy, brings Reds around the world closer to their biggest passion in its latest series, United: Near & Far. If you travel to watch United players in action for Euro 2024, Marriott Bonvoy has a hotel experience for you.