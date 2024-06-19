How England should line up vs Denmark at Euro 2024: Three Lions need to replace erratic Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield with relentless Conor Gallagher

The combative and speedy midfielder gives the Three Lions a better chance of preventing Christian Eriksen from running the show

For the more optimistic of fans, England's victory over Serbia was very encouraging, an opening win in a European Championship for only the second time in 11 attempts, plus a clean sheet. And there was a statement performance from Jude Bellingham, who looks set to be one of the stars of the tournament.

To the glass-half-empty brigade, however, there was a lot to be concerned about. Once more England could not build on the momentum of a good start and some of their very best players, particularly Phil Foden and Harry Kane, barely got involved in the play.

Their next game is against stronger and more experienced opponents in Denmark, who ran England dangerously close in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. The Danes had a disappointing 1-1 draw against Slovenia in their first game, but Christian Eriksen delivered a life-affirming performance in midfield, practically running the match three years after suffering a cardiac arrest in his side's Euros opener.

So how should Gareth Southgate set up his team in Frankfurt? GOAL picks our preferred line up as England eye another victory to fully take control of Group C and look to respond to their critics at the same time...