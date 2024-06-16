Harry Kane England 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: How England captain Harry Kane convinced ex-Liverpool man Danny Murphy to retire

Harry KaneEnglandEuropean Championship

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy revealed he took the decision to retire after watching young Harry Kane in action.

  • Murphy retired after watching Kane in action
  • Ex-Liverpool star last played for Blackburn
  • Hopes England win Euro 2024 under Kane's leadership
