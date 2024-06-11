Nigeria, Finidi GeorgeGOAL
Seth Willis

How Bassey & Ajayi were fooled in Nigeria's WCQ loss to Benin but Finidi George is 'not throwing in the towel'

World Cup Qualification CAFBenin vs NigeriaBeninNigeriaSouth Africa vs ZimbabweSouth AfricaZimbabwe

The Super Eagles' bid to play in the prestigious competition was dealt a major blow on Monday in Abidjan.

  • Nigeria played Benin on matchday four
  • The latter claimed a shock 2-1 win
  • The Super Eagles risk missing out on the 2026 WC
