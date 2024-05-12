'That's history!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails Gunners as they set new club record for Premier League wins with vital Manchester United victory that takes title race to final day
Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's history-makers after beating Manchester United 1-0 to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.
- Arsenal beat Man United to go top
- Gunners victory brings up club record
- Arteta praises team's historic achievement