Hector Herrera's senseless decision to spit at referee could have long-term implications for his Houston Dynamo and Mexico future

Hector Herrera's decision to spit in the direction of referee Armando Villarreal and subsequent red card generated a lot of headlines over the weekend. Unfortunately, it wasn't what the Houston Dynamo had in mind when they finally signed a big-name Mexico international star.
Herrera was supposed to herald a new era for a team that needed buzz. The designated player was supposed to be a box office draw who could bring a winning mentality and ultimately, trophies.
Instead, the Dynamo slumped to a disappointing early exit this season, losing to the Seattle Sounders in the First Round of the MLS playoffs. It's a steep decline from last year when they lifted the U.S. Open Cup after beating Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami and were just a win away from reaching the MLS Cup final.
GOAL US takes a look at the controversial moment for the midfielder and what it could mean for his future.