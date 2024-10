Harry Kane reacted to Kylian Mbappe missing the Ballon d'Or ceremony after sharing the Gerd Muller trophy with the Real Madrid star.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kane shares Gerd Muller Award with Mbappe

Real Madrid star did not turn up at ceremony

The duo scored 52 goals each in the 2023-24 season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below