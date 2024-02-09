‘Harry Kane has no mercy!’ - Former Bayern Munich striker stunned by record-setting goal haul of England captain

‘Harry Kane has no mercy!’ - Former Bayern Munich striker stunned by record-setting goal haul of England captainChris BurtonGettyHarry KaneBayern MunichLazioBundesligaChampions LeagueHarry Kane’s record-setting goal haul at Bayern Munich has left Miroslav Klose stunned, with the England star considered to show opponents “no mercy”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowProlific frontman starring in GermanyHas already rewritten the history booksChasing down elusive major honours