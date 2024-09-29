Harry Kane responds to 'very frustrating' Bayer Leverkusen result after Bayern Munich held to draw by Bundesliga rivals as England captain suffers injury fear
Harry Kane admitted that it was a "very frustrating" result against Bayer Leverkusen as Bayern Munich were held to a draw by their Bundesliga rivals.
- Bayer came back from behind to draw 1-1
- Kane had little influence in the match
- Vented his frustration on Instagram after the draw