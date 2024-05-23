Hansi Flick to Barcelona is back on! Ex-Bayern Munich boss agrees to replace Xavi despite current coach's U-turn on summer departure

GettySoham MukherjeeHansi Flick to Barcelona is back on! Ex-Bayern Munich boss agrees to replace Xavi despite current coach's U-turn on summer departureHans-Dieter FlickXavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaHansi Flick has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to replace Xavi at the end of the campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFlick reaches agreement with BarcelonaXavi could leave at the end of the seasonDecision to be made after final La Liga gameArticle continues below