Gregg Berhalter USMNTGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Gregg Berhalter insists USMNT can 'beat top teams' in wake of 5-1 humiliation against Colombia as U.S. boss addresses job security questions

Gregg BerhalterUSACopa America

Gregg Berhalter claimed that the USMNT can "beat top teams" in the wake of the 5-1 humiliation against Colombia.

  • USMNT succumbed to heavy defeat against Colombia
  • Berhalter unphased by the loss
  • Insisted they have potential to compete with world's best
