'As good as a trophy' - Ruben Amorim told what he must achieve at Man Utd for this season to be deemed a success as ex-Red Devils striker admits silverware would be a 'bonus'
Louis Saha has explained what Ruben Amorim needs to do at Manchester United for his first season at the club to be deemed a success.
- Saha discusses Amorim's task at United in first season
- Amorim conducted first training session on Monday
- United take on Ipswich Town this weekend