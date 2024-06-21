GettyRyan Tolmich'It's still early' - Gio Reyna focused on Copa America but USMNT star wants to feel 'valued' as transfer decision loomsUSAGiovanni ReynaCopa AmericaBorussia DortmundTransfersUSA vs BoliviaBoliviaGio Reyna not thinking about club future, but admits a decision will need to be made after Copa AmericaArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna not worried about club future just yetMidfielder wants to feel 'valued'U.S. set to open Copa America against BoliviaArticle continues below