Germany player ratings vs Spain: Toni Kroos left chasing shadows in last-ever game while Jamal Musiala misfires as Euro 2024 hosts suffer extra-time heartbreak

Julian Nagelsmann's side fought back in normal time through Florian Wirtz's goal, but eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat in Stuttgart

Toni Kroos' career ended in heartbreak as Spain midfielder Mikel Merino's last-gasp goal in extra-time knocked Germany out of Euro 2024 in a thrilling quarter-final clash in Stuttgart.

In a contest between two heavyweights, both teams went at it hammer and tong from the first whistle; with Kai Havertz and Nico Williams fashioning good chances for themselves.

Following an intriguing and even first half, Spain started the brighter in the second and took the lead in the 51st minute when substitute Dani Olmo caressed in Lamine Yamal's crisp pass. Germany were not going away, however, with Unai Simon making a finger-tip save to keep out Robert Andrich's curling effort.

Fellow substitute Niclas Fullkrug then then hit the post before the hosts' pressure told and substitute Florian Wirtz slotted into the corner in the 89th minute as Julian Nagelsmann's gambles paid off.

Wirtz nearly won it in extra-time, only for his side-footed shot to whistle past the frame of the goal, while Fullkrug had a header saved by Simon. And just as penalties beckoned, substitute Merino headed into the corner in the 119th minute to send Spain - who had Dani Carvajal sent off in the dying seconds - through to face either Portugal or France in the final four of the competition.

