Gary Neville completes his takeover! Man Utd legend becomes majority owner of Salford City after buying out Peter Lim

Manchester United legend Gary Neville becomes the majority shareholder at League Two side Salford City as he buys out Peter Lim's share.

  • Neville becomes the principal owner of Salford City
  • Peter Lim sold his stake to Man Utd legend
  • Class of 92 members acquired the club in 2014
