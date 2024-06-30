Gareth Southgate saved from the wolves... but will he now finally learn?! Winners and losers as Jude Bellingham's brilliance gets England manager off the hook after awful Euro 2024 display against Slovakia

The Three Lions made it into the quarter-finals by the skin of their teeth after yet another abject performance - but how much longer can it go on?

Gareth Southgate must have done something right in a previous life. Because no matter how bad his England side keep playing during Euro 2024 and no matter how stubborn he is with his team selections, his side are somehow still in the tournament, just two matches away from reaching the final.

After three unconvincing displays in the group stages, England were at their very worst against Slovakia. They were on the brink of a humiliating elimination to file alongside their Euro 2016 defeat by Iceland as one of the national team's worst ever results. But they managed to pull off a 2-1 win after extra-time and lived to fight another day.

Southgate played his part in the near disaster by making minimal changes to the team but, ironically, also got them out of it with a series of substitutions which smacked of desperation at the time but proved to be inspired.

The manager was helped by a moment of true brilliance from Jude Bellingham, who compensated for a near anonymous performance with a thunderous bicycle-kick in the 95th minute. Harry Kane also remembered he is a top-class forward and duly came up with the winning goal. But you had to feel for Slovakia, who deserved to go through but instead are still waiting for their first ever knockout win in a major tournament.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Veltins Arena..