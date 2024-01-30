'It's all about trust' - Gabriel Jesus opens up on special bond with Arsenal fans after inspiring Gunners to important Premier League win over Nottingham Forest

'It's all about trust' - Gabriel Jesus opens up on special bond with Arsenal fans after inspiring Gunners to important Premier League win over Nottingham ForestRichard MillsGetty ImagesGabriel JesusArsenalNottingham ForestPremier LeagueNottingham Forest vs ArsenalGabriel Jesus opened up on his special bond with Arsenal's fans after his goalscoring contribution in the Gunners' 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal win at Nottingham ForestJesus scores in City Ground victoryBrazilian sends message to fans