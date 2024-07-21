'Could do the job standing on their head' - Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard backed to compete for England manager job as Harry Kane & Co would be 'desperate' to play under one of the midfield legends
Harry Redknapp has questioned why Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are not in England’s thoughts as both could do the job “standing on their head”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Southgate has stepped down as boss
- FA have opened search for a successor
- Three Lions urged to consider greats