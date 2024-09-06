France player ratings vs Italy: Kylian Mbappe endures miserable return to Paris and Michael Olise has a debut to forget on tough night for Les Bleus

A mix of star power and youth were not enough for Didier Deschamps's side to trouble a resilient Italy side on home soil.

France could not bounce back from their disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, losing 3-1 at home to Italy despite taking the lead.

Les Bleus got on the front foot very first whistle in the capital, Bradley Barcola closing down Andrea Cambiaso and slamming the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma inside the opening 60 seconds.

But goalkeeper Mike Maignan was forced into a few smart saves and could only watch as the Italians hit the woodwork in the first half before netting their equaliser on the 30-minute mark. Federico Dimarco and Sandro Tonali's intricate link-up was too much for the French to handle as the left-back smashed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Early in the second half, the Azzurri had their second through Davide Frattesi, who coolly converted first time inside the box from a Mateo Retegui cross.

France's misery was compounded by a third Italy goal not long after. Substitutes Destiny Udogie and Giacomo Raspadori combined to put the game to bed on what was a miserable night for the hosts.

GOAL rates France's players from the Parc des Princes...