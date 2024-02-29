Formula One Drivers: Full list of F1 drivers, teams, highlights, and more

Everything you need to know about this year's drivers hoping to make the Formula One podium

The 2024 Formula One season is officially underway on February 29, so buckle in as the storylines for the new campaign begin, with 20 drivers competing for the number one spot on the podium.

Defending 2023 World Champion, Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his title and will be looking for his fourth consecutive title, and there is no shortage of big characters like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will, as usual, bring some drama on and off the track in the best possible way.

But don't count out drivers like Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, and many more who bring surprises and a fresh burst of energy into the 2024 season.

GOAL brings you a full list of the 2024 season Formula One drivers below.