'Big surprise' - Former Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg raises concerns with Euro 2024 final referee as unlikely official prepares to oversee Spain vs England
Former referee Mark Clattenburg has explained why the selection of Francois Letexier as the official for Euro 2024's final is a "big surprise".
- Clattenburg shocked by selection
- Frenchman Letexier has officiated three Euro 2024 games
- Clement Turpin regarded as best referee in France