GOAL breaks down each team's under-the-radar star that could define the tournament

Those that follow the sport know the stars to watch this summer at the Copa America. Lionel Messi is arguably the best to ever play. Vinicius Jr may be the Ballon d'Or front-runner. Christian Pulisic, Darwin Nunez and Alphonso Davies are on your TV every weekend playing at the highest levels.

All of those players will be key to their respective countries' Copa America hopes. They aren't the only difference-makers, though. Some operate in the shadows, others are rising stars. Either way, there will be plenty of under-the-radar names that will be absolutely key to each country's Copa America's successes or failures.

From overshadowed beasts on the competition's elite to potential heroes playing for tournament underdogs, GOAL takes a look at the biggest difference-maker.for each team in Copa America...