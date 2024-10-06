GettyTom HindleFolarin Balogun's spot on Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad at risk after 'painful' shoulder injury with MonacoF. BalogunMonacoUSAMonaco manager Adi Hutter revealed that Balogun has suffered a painful shoulder injury, leaving his spot in the U.S. squad uncertainArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFolarin Balogun exited Rennes win with injuryScored in the first half in 2-1 victoryWas named in Mauricio Pochettino's first U.S. rosterArticle continues below