'Florian Wirtz better than Jamal Musiala and a big transfer is inevitable' - Robert Andrich rates Bayer Leverkusen team-mate above Bayern Munich superstar
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich believes his team-mate Florian Wirtz is better than Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala.
- Andrich believes Wirtz is better than Musiala
- Has played with the duo for German NT
- Wirtz and Musiala among the world's best youngsters