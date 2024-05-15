'No, no, no!' - Gary Lineker speaks out as FIFA move step closer to giving green light to playing Premier League and La Liga games abroad

GettySoham Mukherjee'No, no, no!' - Gary Lineker speaks out as FIFA move step closer to giving green light to playing Premier League and La Liga games abroadPremier LeagueLaLigaManchester UnitedChelseaReal MadridBarcelonaManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalFIFA is reportedly considering a massive step that would allow Premier League and La Liga games to be played abroad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFIFA to set up a working groupWill study the impact of playing league games abroadLa Liga open to playing league fixtures away from SpainArticle continues below