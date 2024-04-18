‘Fears he was going to retire’ – Dele Alli told how to recover from injury nightmare that has ruined Everton spell & raised future questions ahead of free agency
Dele Alli appears to have eased any retirement fears, but he has been told what needs to be done in order to fully recover from an injury nightmare.
- Midfielder has not played in over a year
- Underwent another operation in January
- New challenge set to be taken on in 2024