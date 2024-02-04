Explained: Why Wrexham weren’t busier in January transfer window & how the Premier League impacted plans of Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil Parkinson

Chris Burton
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
WrexhamLeague TwoTransfersPhil Parkinson

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have always made funds available at Wrexham, but Phil Parkinson has explained why they weren’t busier in January.

  • Hollywood co-owners make funds available
  • Deals done on deadline day
  • Pushing for another promotion

