Explained: Why Harry Maguire & Casemiro were subbed off at half-time in Man Utd’s win at Luton

GettyChris BurtonExplained: Why Harry Maguire & Casemiro were subbed off at half-time in Man Utd's win at LutonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLuton Town vs Manchester UnitedHarry MaguiroCasemiroErik ten HagErik ten Hag has explained why he replaced Harry Maguire and Casemiro at half-time of Manchester United's win at Luton.Red Devils burst out of the blocks against HattersSenior stars picked up first-half cautionsNo risks taken in ongoing battle for top-four finish