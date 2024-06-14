England fans Italy vs England Euro 2020 finalGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Explained: Why England fans are being asked to yell 'Panama' at Euro 2024 by German police

EnglandSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaEuropean Championship

Fans are being asked to yell 'PANAMA' during England's clash against Serbia with a potential of fan clashes during the duo's Euro 2024 opener.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England fans asked to yell PANAMA at Euros
  • Fan clashes expected during Serbia clash
  • Yelling PANAMA would open up safety paths
Article continues below